S3 Ep79: Chrome hole, a bad place for a cybersecurity holiday, and crypto-dodginess [Podcast]

- [00’24”] Fun Fact. Do you know your Adam Osborne from your John Osbourne?
- [01’12”] Another 0-day in Chrome.
- [05’03”] How not to choose a cybersecurity holiday destination.
- [07’37”] This Week in Tech History. The Osbo(u)rne Effect.
- [09’35”] Cryptododginess that might actually be legal.
- [20’01”] Oh! No! Old times – the Zilog Z80 versus the Mostek 6502.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
