S3 Ep80: Ransomware news, phishing woes, NAS bugs, and a giant hole in Java [Podcast]

- [00’25”] Fun Fact. The biggest mountain in tne solar system.
- [01’27”] New ransomware statistics.
- [05’32”] Trouble with phishing.
- [11’27”] Bugs in NAS boxes.
- [16’09”] This Week in Tech History. The code-caving CIH virus, a.k.a. Spacefiller.
- [22’35”] A giant security hole in Java
- [29’09”] Reader Question. How to get an industrial grade firewall at home for free.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
