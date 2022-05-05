LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point. You can also listen directly on Soundcloud.
- [00’23”] Fun Fact. What comes after “123”?
- [01’57”] World Password Day. (We still need it!)
- [04’20”] GitHub authentication troubles.
- [11’55”] This Week in Tech History. Sasser, the sassy Windows worm.
- [15’55”] Firefox hits a ton.
- [20’03”] Ransomware stats – how much do attacks cost?
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
Listen on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere that good podcasts are found.
Or simply drop the URL of our RSS feed into your podcatcher.
3 comments on “S3 Ep81: Passwords (still with us!), Github, Firefox at 100, and network worms [Podcast]”
Looking forward to World Password Day! Will you be able to recommend Password Managers (with the usual BBC caveat “other Password Managers are available”)? I can image how a Password Manager would ‘manage’ the creation of a new password for a new URL (or however it aligns something that requires a password and the password it generates at the time, but how does it progressively take-on the creation passwords to replace those that have been in use for what may be a very long time?
One annoyance for password managers is the plethora of $#%*^^# sites that have stupid password rules that require the password manager to do a deliberately-less-than-optimum job by forcing the mixing up of characters to follow non-random rules. Good PMs do have options for generating passwords to suit ridiculous rules, though they shouldn’t have to.
PS. The Password Day article is live:
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2022/05/05/world-password-day-2022-the-1960s-just-called-and-gave-you-your-passwords-back/
We don’t explicitly recommend a specific product but we do mention a selection of products in the video in that article.