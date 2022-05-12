S3 Ep82: Bugs, bugs, bugs (and Colonial Pipeline again) [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [00’24”] Fun fact. Where does the word “radio” come from?
- [01’44”] RubyGems supply chain rip-and-replace bug
- [07’31”] A weird, weird, weird, weird, weird GoogleDocs bug
- [12’28”] This Week in Tech. How did wireless comms get started?
- [14’15”] Colonial Pipeline back in the cybersecurity news
- [18’34”] Sophos Managed Threat Reponse and Rapid Response
- [21’10”] Reader question. What about built-in password managers?
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
