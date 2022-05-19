S3 Ep83: Cracking passwords, patching Firefox, and Apple vulns [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [00’22”] Fun Fact. What does the word “non-commensurate” mean?
- [01’41”] When is cracking passwords legal?
- [11’08”] Why did Firefox get patched?
- [15’20”] This Week in Tech. Which computer needed dropping onto the desk?
- [17’56”] Why wasn’t this 0-day listed in every Apple update?
- [23’50”] Oh! No! Did Duck get spammed, or was it actually a troll?
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
