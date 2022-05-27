S3 Ep84: Government demand, Mozilla velocity, and Clearview fine [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [00’35”] This Week in Tech. How network comms caught a murderer back in in 1845.
- [01’48”] Why the US government said, “Patch, or else!”
- [04’59”] How Mozilla got a double code-execution bug fixed in 48 hours.
- [06’34”] Why controversial face-matching company Clearview AI got fined $10m.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
