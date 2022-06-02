S3 Ep85: Now THAT’S what I call a Microsoft Office exploit! [Podcast]

LISTEN NOW
- [00’36”] This Week in Tech. Naming a computer after a famous scientist doesn’t always help.
- [02’25”] The wacky but dangerous 0-day hole in Windows.
- [14’14”] Supply chain attacks and the crooks who orchestrate them.
- [17’18”] Smishing revisited.
- [19’37”] Why saying what you really mean makes you better at cybersecurity.
With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.
Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.
