S3 Ep87: Follina, AirTags, ID theft and the Law of Big Numbers [Podcast]

  • [00’24”] Computer Science in the 1800s.
  • [02’56”] Fixing Follina.
  • [08’15”] AirTag stalking.
  • [16’22”] ID theft site seizure.
  • [19’41”] The Law of Big Numbers versus SMS scams.

With Doug Aamoth and Paul Ducklin.

Intro and outro music by Edith Mudge.

