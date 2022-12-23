LastPass finally admits: Those crooks who got in? They did steal your password vaults, after all…

Popular password management company LastPass has been under the pump this year, following a network intrusion back in August 2022.
Details of how the attackers first got in are still scarce, with LastPass’s first official comment cautiously stating that:
[A]n unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account.
A folllow-up announcement about a month later was similarly inconclusive:
[T]he threat actor gained access to the Development environment using a developer’s compromised endpoint. While the method used for the initial endpoint compromise is inconclusive, the threat actor utilized their persistent access to impersonate the developer once the developer had successfully authenticated using multi-factor authentication.
There’s not an awful lot left in this paragraph if you drain out the jargon, but the key phrases seem to be “compromised endpoint” (in plain English, this probably means: malware-infected computer), and “persistent access” (meaning: the crooks could get back in later on at their leisure).
2FA doesn’t always help
Unfortunately, as you can read above, two-factor authentication (2FA) didn’t help in this particular attack.
We’re guessing that’s because LastPass, in common with most companies and online services, doesn’t literally require 2FA for every connection where authentication is needed, but only for what you might call primary authentication.
To be fair, many or most of the services you use, probably including your own employer, generally do something similar.
Typical 2FA exemptions, aimed at reaping most of its benefits without paying too high a price for inconvenience, include:
- Doing full 2FA authentication only occasionally, such as requesting new one-time codes only every few days or weeks. Some 2FA systems may offer you a “remember me for X days” option, for example.
- Only requiring 2FA authentication for initial login, then allowing some sort of “single sign-on” system to authenticate you automatically for a wide range of internal services. In many companies, logging on to email often also gives you access to other services such as Zoom, GitHub or other systems you use a lot.
- Issuing “bearer access tokens” for automated software tools, based on occasional 2FA authentication by developers, testers and engineering staff. If you have an automated build-and-test script that needs to access various servers and databases at various points in the process, you don’t want the script continually interrupted to wait for you to type in yet another 2FA code.
We have seen no evidence…
In a fit of confidence that we suspect that LastPass now regrets, the company initially said, in August 2022:
We have seen no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults.
Of course, “we have seen no evidence” isn’t a very strong statement (not least because instransigent companies can make it come true by deliberately failing to look for evidence in the first place, or by letting someone else collect the evidence and then purposefully refusing to look at it), even though it’s often all that any company can truthfully say in the immediate aftermath of a breach.
LastPass did investigate, however, and felt able to make a definitive claim by September 2022:
Although the threat actor was able to access the Development environment, our system design and controls prevented the threat actor from accessing any customer data or encrypted password vaults.
Sadly, that claim turned out to be a little too bold.
The attack that led to an attack
LastPass did admit early on that the crooks “took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information”…
…and it now seems that some of that stolen “technical information” was enough to facilitate a follow-on attack that was disclosed in November 2022:
We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers’ information.
To be fair to LastPass, the company didn’t repeat its original claim that no passwords vaults had been stolen, referring merely to “customers’ information” being pilfered.
But in its previous breach notifications, the company had carefully spoken about customer data (which makes most of us think of information such as address, phone number, payment card details, and so on) and encrypted password vaults as two distinct categories.
This time, however, “customers’ information” turns out to include both customer data, in the sense above, and password databases.
Not literally on the night before Christmas, but perilously close to it, LastPass has admitted that:
The threat actor copied information from backup that contained basic customer account information and related metadata including company names, end-user names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, and the IP addresses from which customers were accessing the LastPass service.
Loosely speaking, the crooks now know who you are, where you live, which computers on the internet are yours, and how to contact you electronically.
The admission continues:
The threat actor was also able to copy a backup of customer vault data.
So, the crooks did steal those password vaults after all.
Intriguingly, LastPass has now also admitted that what it describes as a “password vault” isn’t actually a scrambled BLOB (an amusing jargon word meaning binary large object) consisting only and entirely of encrypted, and therefore unintelligible, data.
Those “vaults” include unencrypted data, apparently including the URLs for the websites that go with each encrypted username and password.
The crooks therefore now not only know where you and your computer live, thanks to the leaked billing and IP address data mentioned above, but also have a detailed map of where you go when you’re online:
[C]ustomer vault data […] is stored in a proprietary binary format that contains both unencrypted data, such as website URLs, as well as fully-encrypted sensitive fields such as website usernames and passwords, secure notes, and form-filled data.
LastPass hasn’t given any other details about the unencrypted data that was stored in those “vault” files, but the words “such as website URLs” certainly imply that URLs aren’t the only information that the crooks acquired.
The good news
The good news, LastPass continues to insist, is that the security of your backed-up passwords in your vault file should be no different from the security of any other cloud backup that you encrypted on your own computer before you uploaded it.
According to LastPass, the secret data it backs up for you never exists in unencrypted form on LastPass’s own servers, and LastPass never stores or sees your master password.
Therefore, says LastPass, your backed-up password data is always uploaded, stored, accessed and downloaded in encrypted form, so that the crooks still need to crack your master password, even though they now have your scrambled password data.
As far as we can tell, passwords added into LastPass in recent years use a salt-hash-and-stretch storage system that’s close to our own recommendations, using the PBKDF2 algorithm with random salts, SHA-256 as the internal hashing system, and 100,100 iterations.
LastPass didn’t, or couldn’t, say, in its November 2022 update, how long it took for the second wave of crooks to get into its cloud servers following the first attack on its development system in August 2002.
But even if we assume that the second attack followed immediately but wasn’t noticed until later, the criminals have had at most four months to try to crack the master passwords of anyone’s stolen vault.
It’s therefore reasonable to infer that only users who had deliberately chosen easy-to-guess or early-to-crack passwords are at risk, and that anyone who has taken the trouble to change their passwords since the breach announcement has almost certainly kept ahead of the crooks.
Don’t forget that length alone is not enough to ensure a decent password. In fact, anecodal evidence suggests that
123456,
12345678 and
123456789 are all more commonly used these days than
1234, probably because of length restrictions imposed by today’s login screens. And remember that password cracking tools don’t simply start at
AAAA and proceed like an alphanumeric odometer to
ZZZZ...ZZZZ. They try to rank passwords on how likely they are to be chosen, so you shold assume they will “guess” long-but-human-friendly passwords such as
BlueJays28RedSox5! (18 characters) long before they get to
MAdv3aUQlHxL (12 characters), or even
ISM/RMXR3 (9 characters).
What to do?
Back in August 2022, we said this: “If you want to change some or all of your passwords, we’re not going to talk you out of it. [… But] we don’t think you need to change your passwords. (For what it’s worth, neither does LastPass.)”
That was based on LastPass’s assertions not only that backed-up password vaults were encrypted with passwords known only to you, but also that those password vaults weren’t accessed anyway.
Given the change in LastPass’s story based on what it has discovered since then, we now suggest that you do change your passwords if you reasonably can.
Note that you need to change the passwords that are stored inside your vault, as well as the master password for the vault itself.
That’s so that even if the crooks do crack your old master password in the future, the stash of password data they will uncover will be stale and therefore useless – like a hidden pirate’s chest full of banknotes that are no longer legal tender.
While you’re about it, why not take the opportunity to ensure that you improve any weak or re-used passwords in your list at the same time, given that you’re changing them anyway.
One more thing…
Oh, and one more thing: an appeal to X-Ops teams, IT staff, sysadmins and technical writers everywhere.
When you want to say you’ve changed your passwords, or to recommend others to change theirs, can you stop using the misleading word rotate, and simply use the much clearer word change instead?
Don’t talk about “rotating credentials” or “password rotation”, because the word rotate, especially in computer science, implies a structured process that ultimately involves repetition.
For example, in a committee with a rotating chairperson, everyone gets a go at leading meetings, in a predetermined cycle, e.g. Alice, Bob, Cracker, Dongle, Mallory, Susan… and then Alice once again.
And in machine code, the
ROTATE instruction explicitly circulates the bits in a register.
If you
ROL or
ROR (that denotes go leftwards or go rightwards in Intel notation) sufficiently many times, those bits will return to their original value.
That is not at all what you want when you set out to change your passwords!
Whether you're a LastPass user or not, here's a video we made with some tips on how to reduce the risk of disaster if either you or your password manager were to get hacked.
Here’s the
ROTATE (more precisely, the
ROL) instruction in real life on 64-bit Windows.
If you assemble and run the code below (we used the handy, minimalistic, free assember and linker from GoTools)…
…then you should get the output below:
Rotated by 0 bits = C001D00DC0DEF11E Rotated by 4 bits = 001D00DC0DEF11EC Rotated by 8 bits = 01D00DC0DEF11EC0 Rotated by 12 bits = 1D00DC0DEF11EC00 Rotated by 16 bits = D00DC0DEF11EC001 Rotated by 20 bits = 00DC0DEF11EC001D Rotated by 24 bits = 0DC0DEF11EC001D0 Rotated by 28 bits = DC0DEF11EC001D00 Rotated by 32 bits = C0DEF11EC001D00D Rotated by 36 bits = 0DEF11EC001D00DC Rotated by 40 bits = DEF11EC001D00DC0 Rotated by 44 bits = EF11EC001D00DC0D Rotated by 48 bits = F11EC001D00DC0DE Rotated by 52 bits = 11EC001D00DC0DEF Rotated by 56 bits = 1EC001D00DC0DEF1 Rotated by 60 bits = EC001D00DC0DEF11 Rotated by 64 bits = C001D00DC0DEF11E
You can change the rotation direction and amount by changing
ROL to
ROR, and adjusting the number
4 on that line and the following one.
33 comments on “LastPass finally admits: Those crooks who got in? They did steal your password vaults, after all…”
LastPass needs to disclose what fields are actually encrypted. Are the notes in the password vault encrypted? They only mention secure notes which live elsewhere. Also be aware that the bad actors have all the customer data you mention plus the URLs of every site in your password vault. Those are not encrypted. Nice helping hand the to credential stuffers!
Good point. I have amended the article to make clear that what LastPass has been referring to since August 2022 as “password vaults” that it stores in the cloud might not be *quite* what you and I might infer from the specific word “vault”.
(I think of a vault as a secure-by-design space with secure walls, ceiling and floor, and a secure door on the front, as you see in the featured image at the top of the article. I picture that door, when closed and locked, as sealing off *the entire vault*, as a matter of definition. If there’s a less-secure lobby area or an anteroom outside, where you can wait while the vault is opened… I wouldn’t call that part of the vault. In fact, I’d take pains to point out to my customers that the anteroom was just that – an anteroom – and most definitely not part of the vault itself!)
Thanks for the comment.
LastPass actually did say some data inside the customer vaults was stolen in clear text. And it is pretty bad. And their notice is deliberately vague in places but unambiguous on the whole. The stolen backup data was behind a two part key, and the attacker obtained both parts, which is how they were able to access the vault data from LastPass’ backups. The Vault backups were stored encrypted at rest with keys in LastPass’ possession, and those keys were stolen.
“The threat actor was also able to copy a backup of customer vault data from the encrypted storage container which is stored in a proprietary binary format that contains both unencrypted data, such as website URLs, as well as fully-encrypted sensitive fields such as website usernames and passwords, secure notes, and form-filled data … The encryption and decryption of data is performed only on the local LastPass client. ”
… meaning the parts listed as unencrypted there were Never encrypted. Apparently LastPass does not consider URLs to be sensitive because those are among the Vault data that is NOT encrypted by LastPass Vaults, stated above.
They go on to warn that since the attacker knows Who you are, Where you live, Your phone number likely associated with various 2FA, Your email address likely associated with various 2FA, Your public IP address, Where you work, and other metadata they are too embarrassed to disclose, AND the URLs and names of the online services you stored in LastPass, all LastPass customers are at severe phishing risk:
“The threat actor may also target customers with phishing attacks, credential stuffing, or other brute force attacks against online accounts associated with your LastPass vault.”
So the attackers may not know your password, but they know what services you have accounts at, and since they know your email addresses, they know most of your usernames anyway.
I didn’t see any admission that “at rest” keys were stolen. Was there one?
You don’t need “at rest” decryption keys if you have (say) authenticated API access into the secure-at-rest data. Same reason why full disk encryption on your laptop is great if the crooks take your hard disk out when the laptop is off and try to crack it in another PC, but not much use if they grab your laptop while it’s open and running… all the encrypted data gets transparently unscrambled when they access it
The lastpass update says: “Your sensitive vault data, such as usernames and passwords, secure notes, attachments, and form-fill fields, remain safely encrypted based on LastPass’ Zero Knowledge architecture. There are no recommended actions that you need to take at this time.”
They did previously say that there was no need to worry about customer data or your password vaults having been stolen, too.
Then they said, well, maybe some customer info was stolen. Then they said, well, when we said customer info we meant password vaults, too. And they said, well, when we said “vaults” we meant “general stuff including unencrypted data”, in case you had assumed the “vault” implied “locked up securely”.
So even though they are now saying it’s not recommended to do anything, well, that doesn’t mean you should feel compelled not to do anything 🙂
I am not a LastPass user but if I were I would change my own passwords. Seems like a small hassle with little or no downside…
I sure as Hell, Wouldn’t be using Last Pass to store my NEW passwords, or User name, which I would definitely be swapping out too! Probably consider a change of phone number too, since I can’t readily change my home address! What a fricken nightmare! I’m glad I opted for KeePass way back when. Last Pass has ruined any credibility they might have once had IMHO!
My main concern is that situations like this make it harder to convince the general population to use credential management tools at all — and that’s a real problem. I think the overall message needs to remain really clear:
Using a reputable password manager where all technical documentation states that your information is only ever available to the hosting company in encrypted form is still a FAR BETTER option than any password-saving/remembering technique than almost any of us could come up with alone.
I also think that password management companies could get better at building very clear “if we ever get hacked, this is what we will do and this is what you should do” documentation and functionality right into their solutions. If I know that I’ll get an email and a big loud alert in the product to change my master password and/or my individually saved passwords depending on the situation, I’ll feel better about it.
Not mentioned in all of this is the saving of other text-based information, like account numbers, answers to “security questions,” ID, payment info, and other sensitive stuff that people might save in their password management tools. If an old master password gets cracked by the nefarious criminal and one’s vault is decrypted, I assume all that harder-to-change info is also revealed. That’s maybe worth thinking about in addition to the passwords. I’m not a LastPass user, so I don’t know the specifics of what could be in someone’s vault in this case, but it’s another consideration.
But despite all that, reputable password managers are still a hugely valuable thing!
Happy holidays, all!
Agreed. We looked at this for Data Privacy Day a while back (from the length of my hair in this video, it must have been about 1/3 of the way between the start of the coronvisue pandemic and today, hahaha):
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2021/02/01/naked-security-live-what-if-my-password-manager-gets-hacked/
“Rotating” sounds so much more professional than “changing”. Anyone can change a password, but “password rotation” makes it sound like you need to bring in an expert.
OTOH when I worked for an organization that called for quarterly password changes, rotating the leading or trailing digit is exactly what many people did.
Indeed.
Why use the right word when you can use deliberately use the wrong one and then tell everyone who’s confused that they’re just not technical enough 🙂
I didn’t say so in the article (perhaps I should have) but I suspect you are right when you allude to the history of the term “password rotation” being that it literally was how people used to do password changes.
(That’s why some password systems still keep your last N hashes so they can stop you switching endlessly between a small number of passwords you have already memorised. Back in the 1990s, when “forced rotations” were a thing, loads of people would simply change their password twice on the first day of the month – once to ‘qwertyuiop’ and then straight back again to the password they had before. Or, as you say, they would go through ‘nameofcat-1’, -2, -3… -8, -9, -1. (Programmers would include -0, of course.)
Is there a password manager that you do recommend?
Don’t know what to say any more. I’ve just aimed people at various market leaders until now.
Better give me until the New Year to think about that one…
Ummm, Heloooo? Sophos Intercept X promotes KeePass in it’s app. Personally, I was using it long before Intercept X though. I also use the open source KeePass client, KeePass 2 for Android. Which is very good too.
Well, that’s not inconsistent with my reply saying, “Don’t know what to say any more. I’ve just aimed people at various market leaders until now. Better give me until the New Year to think about that one.” (The OP asked what I’d recommend.)
To be precise, our mobile app doesn’t exactly *promote* KeePass (at least, I don’t *think* it does, though I must admit, ahem, I have never RTFM). It’s compatible with KDBX (KeePass Database) files, because that’s a well-known open source password file format, but that’s not quite the same as promoting the app.
If you really want to, you can take our choice of KDBX as a kind of “neutral acknoledgement” of sorts…
…but the OP asked what I would recommend, and as I don’t myself use KeePass (or, for that matter, LastPass), I can’t very well say, “KeePass is great; you shpould use it.”
(The reasons I didn’t jump in and recommend our own product here, which some people might have expected to see, is [1] it’s a mobile privacy and anti-virus tool that includes a password vault function as a handy option, not really a password manager app; [2] the Password Safe function is only available on mobile devices, which isn’t much help if you want to secure your desktop browsing; [3] this sort of article isn’t really the right sort of place to start trumpeting our own product. Having said that, your comment gave me a reason to sneak in a mention that Sophos Intercept X for Mobile does, indeed, include basic Password Safe functionality if that would suit your needs :-)
“Given the change in LastPass’s story based on what it has discovered since then, we now suggest that you do change your passwords if you reasonably can.
Note that you need to change the passwords that are stored inside your vault, as well as the master password for the vault itself.”
Oh, Joy! Looks like I’ll be working on this for most of the Christmas weekend. And likely the next step is to find a new PW manager that is local ONLY. Don’t quite trust the browser PWMs (Brave, Edge, FF).
The downside is… Christmas weekend! Who wants IT work?
The upside is… Christmas weekend? Maybe I’ll have some time to work on my own IT for a change.
My management team asked me to look into password software to help all 150 staff I support in their password management needs. Many times I pushed back and didn’t want to delve into this because:
1) I don’t have the resources right now to research and support this new initiative and
2) I didn’t understand why most companies believe storing passwords in the cloud is secure (encrypted or not)
Thankfully, I haven’t done anything and will not!
My suggestion will be for staff to have a local file (password protected) on their computers or phones and ensure it’s not saved to a cloud drive anywhere.
Old school as I may be or think, having a piece of paper ‘hidden’ at home is far safer than organized hackers from finding out passwords from a vulnerable device or cloud account.
My two cents!
Two problems with telling users to take the DIY approach:
1. That local file will end up getting backed up into the cloud sooner or later, either by accident or design.
2. That local file will need decrypting every time a password is needed, so users will routinely have *all* their passwords decrypted when they really only need one of them in cleartext in memory at a time.
3. That local file won’t stop users pasting the right password into the wrong site when a believable phishing email arrives.
4. That local file will get copied-and-pasted from all the time, and sooner or later a user will forget what’s in the clipboard and paste a password where it really shouldn’t go.
5. That local file will end up copied into a secret secondary location and left decrypted all the time, because “efficiency”.
6. That local file may end up using the “encryption” built into a user’s favourite text editor or standalone organiser app, and that may be weaker than you would like.
7. That local file may end up on GitHub (or one of zillions of other online services), because that sort of thing “just happens”.
8. That local file will not force or even assist your users to choose decent passwords, and to make each one different.
9. That local file may end up on someone else’s computer because that was the “easiest” way of telling a new employee an existing password.
10. That local file will get stolen every time you have a malware incident, or at least you should assume that will happen.
Hmmm, those two problems I started with turned into 10 pretty quickly…
…I recommend seeking out a dedicated password manager that is designed to work purely locally, if that’s really what you want.
(Given that good backup rules suggest “keep a spare backup that’s offline and offsite”, for obvious reasons, you should expect password databases to get backed up at some point.)
KeePass 2 for Android has its own built-in keyboard for credentials transfer, no using clipboard unless your sloppy, and I think there’s some form of protection for clipboard on more recent versions of Android. Also, it offers local storage only, if preferred. I don’t use desktop/laptop, but, if I’m not mistaken, what’s available to other platforms can be local only too.
Last Pass makes it impossible to delete your account. I end up in an endless loop of frustration. I can’t even find their contact email. I don’t want to store my passwords in cyberspace anymore. What do you suggest?
Any LP users out there with suggestions?
I just deleted my account the other day (by coincidence). The instructions are a little annoying to find online, but once you do find them, if you just go through the steps one by one, you’ll eventually get a confirmation that your account has been deleted. Not that this secures any data compromised before you deleted your account.
Why would changing the master password do anything? Isn’t it static in the backup that was stolen? Bottom line is lastpass needs to inform customers directly if their data was stolen and the customers need to change every password and key in the vault, including the master password. And I agree with someone who said if I had to change every password, I would be changing password managers while I was at it.
Well, changing the master password would ensure that if the crooks crack your old one they don’t know the new one. Otherwise if they did get lucky with your password, then they could target you for your new password database (they now know who you are) in some other way, e.g. data stealing malware, and then they would know all your new passwords as precisely as they knew your old ones.
Unlikely, yes. Impossible, no. So why not change everything?
Rotation comes from latin rotare, act of rotating or turning, action of moving round a center,” “a turning about in a circle”. To any Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, etc latin-origin language speaking person, it’s quite obvious that rotate implies eventually repeating. So I definitely agree that password rotation is not a good word choice. Maybe password renewal.
As in what the earth does on its axis.
Renewal is not IMO the right word because it implies continuity, not change… when you renew your vehicle tag, you don’t get a new number or a new plate, you just get a new sticker (or just a cloud-based update, as in the UK, no discs, tags, stickers, seals or any physical proof of excise duty paid).
A “renewed” password would be the old one reactivated.
I think “change” is the word to use. It pretty much demands that the new one be different…
Unfortunately, the video didn’t really answer the question about if your password manager gets hacked. If the bad guys have the files (which apparently, they do) does 2FA whether it be authenticator codes or something else like yubikey, add any extra security?
The answer to that is (I’m sorry about this!) is, “It depends.”
For quite a few online accounts, even if you have 2FA set up in the least intrusive, softest sort of way, the answer is that 2FA will help to keep the crooks out, assuming that they try to use your hacked password from a computer or a mobile device of their own. A new device typically forces 2FA, even if the 2FA codes are suppressed once the new device is registered to your account. (Pretty sure that’s how Facebook does it by default,)
I try to ensure that I set up 2FA, wherever possible, in “always bug me for a one-time code” mode; I always make an effort to ensure that I don’t tell sites to “remember me” in my browser; I try to remember to logout explicitly as often as I can; and I have set up Firefox and Edge so they always forget all my cookies every time I exit.
Loosely speaking, the more willing you are to expect, accept, and satisfy 2FA requests, and the more careful you are not to choose options like “remember me for 21 days” or “keep me logged in”, the more that 2FA can do to protect you against crooks who only know your username and password, because the less likely it is that they’ll be able to sneak in with those two bits of data alone.
2FA is far from a panacea (and it’s not an excuse for picking poor passwords, either!), and the crooks have plenty of tricks for bypassing it (e.g. calling you up, convincing you that they are from site X, bank Y, or application Z, and “helping” you to perform some “security enhancement action” by talking you through the “new” process, phishing you for all the needed data at one go, or just phishing for the 2FA code if they’ve alreay got yoour username and password).
HtH.
The guy who said that incidents like this will keep the non-technical general public (like me) from adopting password managers is spot on. I understood hardly anything of what you guys were talking about. I’m glad I’m not in the workforce anymore. Most employers don’t give much help to non-techies because it costs money. My 63 passwords are written on a list in a drawer under my computer where the burglar who has been predicted for 30 years can find them.
LastPass project started at LogMeIn. That knowledge alone made LastPass ineligible to doing business with us. I was questioned by the management about it, and I stood my ground. As it turns out, I was right.
LastPass was bought by LogMeIn, IIRC, not started there.